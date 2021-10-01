We have put in so much as a country, and our faith should be resolute that Nigeria will get better, someday.

I must commend those who have been in the right side of history, in making sure that our Nation remains undivided.

My prayer is that, God should continue to keep us, even as our Armed forces battle insurgency in Nigeria.

I want to restate my commitment in the Nigerian project, while urging well meaning Nigerians to see what they can also do to salvage our Nation.

We will continue to rise as a people, irrespective of the challenges ahead.

61 happy cheers to Nigeria.

Amb. Prayer Pemu

Special Assistant,

Information, Culture and Tourism

Delta State Government.