There is a popular notion in society that male musicians are playboys, interested in flings instead of long-term relationships and likely to prefer a baby mama instead of a legally married wife, however, for fast-rising music artiste, Dreycoded, who is presently promoting his new single titled “Connected” he is different.



The 27 year old Lagos-born, whose real name is Sulaiman Damilare Adioalaga, further explained his stand: “I don’t want a baby mama at all. All I want to do, is get married and stick to one woman all my wife,” he asserted.



He continued, “When it comes to love, society tends to think musicians should be hopelessly romantic. I agree with that cos when you making a well written and perfect music your looks also matters, example a sexy and Nice looking photo shoots would get your face out there and makes people admire you more.”



Describing himself as a “studio recording artiste,” Dreycoded also disclosed how he was inspired to go into music. “It started as a joke when younger brother and I had a bet on who was the better rapper between both of us. Of course, I won and that episode opened my eyes to the fact that I am born to do this. But I switched from rap to pop music after recording two rap songs,” he recounted.



So far, Dreycoded has no regret choosing music as a career. “Music has been one of the best things that have ever happened to me. Even if I don’t make music, I would still be a huge music lover. I listened to music in any kind of mood I found myself. Even when I am down, I listen to some types of music to boost my morale,” he avowed.



Music, he noted has given him the two most memorable moments of life thus far. “The first day was the day I performed in front of 3, 000 crowd and the second was the first time I ever got paid 1, 000 dollars to perform,” he recalled.