By Victor Arjiromanus

Young and aspiring music star, Stephen Osemonhan Obinyan aka, Sir Blinkz has mentioned music superstars, 2Baba, Burner Boy, Patoranking and Kizz Daniel and Buju among those who have inspired him in his musical journey, and whom he hopes to partner with in the future.

Sir Blinkz from Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo state is an alumnus of Edo state Polytechnic, where he studied Business Administration. His venture into music was due to an undying passion he had right from childhood. And since he started singing officially in 2014 when he dropped his first single titled; ‘Calabash’, he has been climbing the ladder throngs.

Talking about his new single, ‘Feeling Alright Produced by Duktor Sett, and those who inspire him and he hopes to feature in the future, he said; “my new single is a whole vibe which was inspired by God because as long as there is life there will always be good music. It is danceable, and still has relevant messages for every level of listeners. The sound is purely Afropop, and every person can connect to it.

Whenever I want to sing, it is usually easier for me when I think about those musical maestros like 2Baba, Burna Boy, Patoranking and Kizz Daniel and the new Buju who is currently making waves in the music industry. They inspire me a lot, and I hope I partner with them in the future to produce really good music’’

Sir Blinkz has several singles to his name; some are ‘Loving You Every Day’ and ‘Good Bad Guy’ he released between 2015 to 2018 before he left the scene.

Announcing his return with his new single he said; ‘I am officially back to the industry again with this my new song titled ‘feeling alright’, and I am taking over the ears and emotions of every listener’, he boasted.