Archbishop Sam Zuga who is the First Professor of Digital Economy in the world has penned down a heartfelt gratitude to Nigerians and Africans at large for accepting Zugacoin; the first cryptocurrency in Africa and believing in him.

The Cleric also known as Jehovah’s Field Marshall is the founder of Zugacoin which is currently the most valuable coin in the history of cryptocurrencies, founded in 2020 with the aim of providing ways to help every willing, average Nigerians to have financial liberation and earn a better living.

In a statement Archbishop Sam Zuga released on his Facebook page, he noted that since the inception of Zugacoin, Google report shows that Benue his home State are the highest visitors of Samzuga wallet and ZUGACOIN website followed by Ondo State, urging other Nigerians to pray more and cooperate more with him for the betterment of the country.

His message reads: “To start with: (Today, it is on record that Nigerians and Africans are ready to accept their own.)

I knew very well that if you want Africans to believe in a project, use a white man’s picture and name. But I said in my mind that we can’t continue like this, we Africans can also do it even better and decided to dare it and become a role model and a reference point to the younger generation. I was ready to face the rejection and persecution but was very sure of the victory.

Today, it is on record that Nigerians and Africans are ready to accept their own. Google report shows that Benue my home State are the highest visitors of Samzuga wallet and ZUGACOIN website followed by Ondo State. My immediate family including my village head, the Traditional Ruler in my clan, my Local Government Chairman and all the Local Government Chairmen in my constituency have ZUGACOIN in their wallets. The Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly and many other members of the house have ZUGACOIN. There is no State in Nigeria that people don’t have ZUGACOIN there.

This acceptability has given me the audacity to face all the prevailing battles and win all of them. Beginning from the negative circular of CBN about cryptocurrency in Nigeria, God gave me the idea of developing a technology that someone can use E-pin to withdraw from Nellabox that was bought only to sustain the project as a result of CBN attack.

Because of your prayers, ZUGACOIN is now the only cryptocurrency that you can swap and withdraw easily to your local bank account anywhere in the world. (terms and conditions applied)

As I am trying this, people are changing their Bitcoin to ZUGACOIN massively as you can see on few out of many screenshots below.

I want to encourage you to pray more and cooperate more with me. Anything that is not correct now must be corrected, anything that is not perfect now must be perfected. Any withdrawal that took too long, cancel it and place again, you have nothing to lose by cancelling the withdrawal and doing it again.

Don’t ever pay money to an individual account for any transaction that has to do with ZUGACOIN. You can arrest anyone who gives you a personal account for transaction because a lot of people are doing that using my name. But any amount you paid in the company’s account, keep the proof of payment securely because that is your weapon and evidence any time.

God, bless you.

Archbishop Prof Sam Zuga.”