By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

Ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra state, the foremost rights advocacy group, The Human Rights Writer Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to come up with a free, fair and credible exercise for the sake of the nation’s democracy.

The group noted that a credible election to pick the next governor of the state is capable of arresting the spate of violence that has bedeviled the South-East for the past couple of months. This is even as the group called on the people of Anambra to exercise their civic responsibility during the exercise with a sense of patriotism and responsibility.

HURIWA said it is heartwarming that the Anambra state electorate “have some of the most finest statesmen, industrialists, job creators, wealth creators and astute God fearing persons running for the office of the governor” even as it chided the All Progressives Congress, APC for alleged desperation in getting the state at all cost.

Addressing newsmen yesterday, Executive Director of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko said, “We believe that the voters won’t let the political lightning strike them twice devastatingly and we challenge the people of Anambra state to safeguard their votes if they hope to have good governance from November.”

Onwubiko further called on the federal government not to meddle in the conduct of the election as doing so would negate President Muhammadu Buhari’s pledge to bequeath to the nation a legacy of free and fair elections. Highlighting the importance of adequate security during the election, the HURIWA called on security agencies to be guided by standard rules of engagement, stressing that anything short of that is capable of escalating tension in Anambra and neighbouring states.