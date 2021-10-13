.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Three female teenagers were arrested by a group of local hunters for allegedly robbing and carting away an undisclosed sum of money belonging to an elderly woman.

The three teenagers, (names withheld) were said to have sneaked into the house of the victim early hours on Monday and carted away the money, which is a proceed from a party she hosted earlier on Sunday.

It was gathered that the woman after the party return to her house around Aresa area of the state capital and the three suspects invaded the house and made away with the money.

An eye witness, Bello Adeosun told Vanguard that one of the girls confessed when arrested that she was outside watching guard for the other two who went inside through the window.

He adds, ‘The girls confessed to having entered the house through the window. One of them was at the party and kept surveillance of over 5heir victims throughout the day. She later informed the two others and they invaded the house later in the night.

“They had taken the money but while moving out of the house, they stepped on the victim and she alerted neighbours by continuously shouting thieve.

“The hunters in the community rushed to the scene and arrested one of them around 4 am. She later led the team with police to arrest the two other suspects at Olugun and Sasa areas respectively. They were all teenagers around 14 and 16 years old”.

Confirming the incident, Osun State Police Command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola said the girls were arrested through a joint operation between the hunters and Police operatives.

She added that they have been handed over to the Anti-cultism unit of the police for further investigation.

