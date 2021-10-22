Hunger to win soul for Christ through music my inspiration ― Oyanu Daniel

Oyanu Daniel

Oyanu Daniel prides herself as a music minister. She shares her passion, music projects and inspiration in this interview. EXCERPT

Why music?

Thank you, but firstly can I say that I am not a musician, but a servant of God. And singing and listening to various kinds of music whilst growing up, especially Gospel music inspires me a lot, it brings peace to my soul.

Your passion

My passion is not music, my passion is Christ Jesus! And soul winning.

Favourite part of music

When it’s about God, there’s no least favourite. I enjoy every encounter I have with God. No better place to be but His presence.

What do you like most about music?

Gospel music connects me to God.

Dream collaboration

Wow, this is quite a huge one as I have a long list of great ministers whom I love and respect a lot and they inspire me so greatly and I would love to collaborate with them. In no particular order, I would love to work with Sinach, Theophilus Sunday, Mercy Chinwo, Nathaniel Bassey, Tim Godfrey, Ada Ehi, Dunsin Oyekan, Frank Edward etc.

Inspiration

Funny as this may sound, most songs were given to me through dreams, and some like “Never Seen” were written whilst listening to Theophilus Sunday. I get inspiration to write songs when listening to Gospel ministers that inspire me. The hunger to win souls to God is also another channel of inspiration.

Favourite performance

If I’m able to impact a life during my ministrations, then that’s my fulfilment.

Worst performance

There’s never been a wasted time in God’s presence.

Must have for every minister

Every Gospel minister should be able to hear and commune with the Holy Spirit. Have a personal relationship with God, and show love to all mankind.

What you do outside music?

I love cooking a lot. In fact, I am a chef. I love travelling, and hanging around family and friends.

New song

I’m glad to say my new single titled ‘Never Seen’ will be available in all stores on the 1st of November; it’s a spirit-filled song please go stream and share. I am also working on my album projects for next year and I will keep everyone posted.

Targets in next 5 years

I hope to be able to have positively impacted many lives and draw men to God, across the nations of the world.

Words to fans

I want to thank every one of you who love and support my ministry. I want you all to know that I pray for you and I love you. Remain forever blessed.

