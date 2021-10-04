By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The chairman kebbi state retirees pressure group, Alhaji Babangida Garba Gwandu Sunday said that, kebbi state government under Senator Atiku Bagudu is owing hundreds of retired civil servants who retired from active service from 2016,2017 and 2018 as all of them are still being owed by the government since they were paid between 60% to 40% as part payments from the bulk of their gratuities.

Gwandu added that, those who retired from 2019,2020 and 2021 are yet to be given a dime from their benefits despite pleas from the group and members of the public who on behalf of the retirees begged the governor to pay.

He explained that, the pressure group had written to public complaints commission and as well engaged the Senators from all the senatorial districts including the four emirs of Gwandu, Argungu, Yauri and Zuru to prevail on the governor to settle the huge debts of gratuities to the retired civil servants in the state but to no avail.

He stated that, pensioners condition had deteriorated forcing many of them to their early graves with many still down with high blood pressure caused by anxiety and long wait “many of them too whose children attained the age of going to university could not send their children,while those who sent theirs left school midway due to the inability of the parents to pay for their registration he said.

Aside unpaid gratuities Gwandu stated that since 1999 when democracy returned there was no pension review as they are pensioners who are still receiving 2000 and 4000 as pension in the state despite reviews by successive governments and the current one done by president Buhari is also not added to kebbi pensioners ” the governor has made several unfulfilled promises to pay gratuities and review pensions but there is nothing on ground so far, we are still appealing to him to consider the plight of retirees and pay even in trenches Gwandu who defines pension as token for food and shaving said what will small amount do now considering the harsh economic realities in the country.

He condemned the silence of the state Nigeria labour congress (NLC) and pension commission over the lingering problem of unpaid gratuities in Kebbi, saying already retirees across the state will meet at the eid praying ground to discuss ways of getting the governor to pay retirees gratuities.