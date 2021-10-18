What is Dropshipping?

Dropshipping is a retail method that involves the retailer NOT having items in stock, but rather purchases the items from a third party supplier which could be a manufacturer, wholesaler or another retailer and have it delivered directly to the customer.

How does dropshipping work?

The cycle of dropshipping is a pretty simple one.

Step one : Customer places an order from your online store.

Advantages of the dropshipping business

You don’t have to worry about having a physical stock of products before you can sell something to your customers. The supplier is responsible for the products in his own stores and will take care of shipping or supplying the customers in your own name. Customers don’t have to know you are a middle man It’s relatively quick and easy to start. Great opportunity to make passive income You can start from home. It’s easy to scale up when your customer base increases.

What do you need to start a dropshipping business?

A good business idea: A good business idea is necessary to starting a successful dropshipping business. Ask yourself, what do you want to sell? Carve out a niche for yourself and determine the category of products you want to sell Choose a good supplier: Find a supplier who is dependable and reliable and also sells at affordable prices so you can make profit. Create your online store: Get quality pictures of the products from your supplier and post them online. Always remember to check if items are still in stock! Open a business account: A business account will help your business be more financially capable. You çan place restrictions on the account to enable proper finance management.

Some Dropshipping Niches Ideas

Here are some of the trending businesses online at the moment;

Men’s Clothing & Accessories Dropshipping Niches

Women’s Fashion & Accessories Dropshipping Niches

Health & Wellness Dropshipping Niches

Kids & Babies Dropshipping Niches

Home & Kitchen Dropshipping Niches

Phone Accessories Dropshipping Niches

Home and Pets

Cars and Motorbikes

Electronics

Hair Extensions and Wigs

How to Start A dropshipping business in Nigeria

1. Find out what you want to sell:

What kind of products are needed at the moment? What problem needs to be solved? This and more will influence your decision on the niche you want to carve out for yourself.

2. Find a supplier

This is another important step. Find a supplier who will be willing to allow you to serve as an intermediary between him/her and the consumers. Also find out if they will be willing to handle the logistics of delivery.

3. Build your website:

If you can do this yourself, great! If not, pay to get this done. Buy a domain name, host your site and you are ready to go! Simple websites can be created with sites like WordPress. Alternatively, you can market your products on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and even WhatsApp for business.

4. Invest in marketing

Marketing methods essentially depend on you. Nowadays, marketing is now digital. Beyond having a website, consider building your online presence via popular social media platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter etc. You can also use popular e-commerce platforms like Jumia, Konga etc to host your products.

5. Keep proper financial records

While dropshipping can earn you a tremendous amount of money, it is important that you account for this money. Separate your personal finances from your business account records and ensure that everything is well documented.

That said, dropshipping is big money for those who can put in the work. While competitors may arise due to the minimal logistic efforts required, it’s important that one keeps up-to-date with the latest marketing trends in order to stay ahead of the competition.

Dropshipping FAQ

Below are some dropshipping business frequently asked question (FAQ) by other people that might also be helpful:

– Does dropshipping work in Nigeria?

Yes, dropshipping does work in Nigeria. Consider hosting your products on e-commerce platforms like Jumia or selling via social media.

– How much profit can you make with dropshipping?

Considering the fact that you will be using very little capital to start the business in the first place, you’re bound to make profit no matter how much you sell. The amount of profit you make then depends on how many products you sell and the width of your profit managing

– How can I become a dropshipper?

Quick and simple, just follow the steps above and you’ll be on your way to starting your own dropshipping business.

– Is it worth starting a dropshipping business in 2021?

Yes! Due to the the current economic crisis, many are looking for easy ways to make passive income, and dropshipping is one of them

– Is dropshipping free to start?

This largely depends on what you want to start with and the complexity of your business model.

– Can you drop ship on Amazon?

Yes, you can .

– How much money do you need to start dropshipping on Amazon?

Amazon has two packages, the first one which is charged at$0.99 and the second being the bulk package that cost 50.00

– Why is dropshipping bad?

Dropshipping has both advantages and disadvantages (please see above). One of the major disadvantages is visibility. Because the client believes that the dropshipper is the retailer, any slip up on the part of the supplier can be disadvantageous to the drop shipper’s business.