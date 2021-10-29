Most people commonly have the experience of striking ideas in their mind, but it’s essential to know how you should raise that idea to become accomplished; you need to implement your business idea through the accreditation process. Success For a small business must solve a problem, meet a need, or offer market needs.

In fact, a start-up is a type of business that is based on technology usage.

Every person or group that wants to run a startup is actually trying to come up with new solutions to certain issues or losses.

Of course, there are startups that may operate without relying on technology, but what is known today as the true meaning of startup is inseparable from technology.

All startups start with one idea.

An idea that people will probably appreciate. Some startups focus on an idea for months or even years and try to put it into action. Customer satisfaction plays an important role in the success or failure of a startup.

Entrepreneurship with a pure start-up approach seeks to improve as much as possible without consideration of any limitations.

This does not mean that startups do not face any problems; Rather, they try to use their most threats and challenges as the strength of their business.

Lean startup always thinks in terms of dynamics and instead of dwelling on an issue, it constantly processes it to achieve the desired result. There are many features that can be attributed to prosperous startups, but a successful startup should work on something that everyone else has overlooked.

Today, startups in the Middle East are growing. The number of talents and levels of training in this field is also growing, and technology has the potential to transform power balance transactions in the Middle East.

One of the most transformative startups in the Middle East is the creation of an online skills training platform in Iran by Dr. Mohammad Mahdi Rabbani.

This educational platform includes the most important and up-to-date educational materials that are taught by the world’s top professors in business and very useful online training, even launching successful startups.

Dr. Mohammad Mahdi Rabbani is an experienced Iranian entrepreneur, businessman and business manager.

This talented young man has been able to carry out various activities such as the establishment and management of Dimond Pharmaceutical Company (dedicated to innovation in herbal and natural medicines and manufacturer of miraculous and best-selling drugs Dimolax used to treat constipation and Nicherfit, which is anti-obesity and aging.

Dimocold, which has a strange effect on colds and sore throats, teaching at the university (in the fields of management, marketing, and futures studies), lecturing at international seminars (more than fifty events), and writing three books on strategy and holding management, scientific director of MBA and DBA courses, membership in Iran-Switzerland Chamber of Commerce and has established various startups in Iran and the European Union.

Ultimately, the difference between a successful and a failed startup may be only in the plain and primary objects, the business world is complex and dependent on many variables.

Perhaps their most important difference is having the right idea at the right time.