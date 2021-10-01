The tech accessory space (especially the headphone market) in Nigeria is fraught with so many fake and duplicitous gadgets. Most young folks have had headbanging moments during their routines listening to songs through some of these headsets, rendering quite a number of these songs terrible to the ears.

Over the years, oraimo has stepped in to fill that yawning and increasing demand for quality and affordable headphones. The number one mobile and smart accessories brand recently launched the FreePods 3 on the back of the release of the most successful and innovative earbuds, the FreePods 2, which sold 4500 pieces in four days in the market last year.

The Go-To Smart Accessory Brand

With a presence in 50+ countries around the world including Nigeria and over 100 million users, oraimo has completely transformed the smart accessory market by capturing the hearts of millions of smartphone users with an unquenchable thirst for superior smart accessories.

Forever gone are the days of buying and using poor and ineffective accessories that last less than a day.

The Power Bank Effect

Along with offering sleek earphones, oraimo also offers a wide range of long-lasting and affordable power banks in Nigeria, a vital necessity for majority of Nigerians given the epileptic power supply. This includes the oraimo Slice ultimate slim 10,000mAh power bank which can charge devices from zero to 100 in few minutes, the 27,000mAh power bank that provides 1-week power, oraimo Toast 10 PD Pro that supports 20W PD3.0 & QC3.0 Quick Charge, all powered by Anifast’ technology to provide fast charging speed for any devices.

oraimo has also introduced a new technology for its power series Anifast technology, Anifast is oraimo’s exclusive smart-charging technology.

These power banks, which can last up to 3 years, offers on-the-go charging capabilities without the need for plug-in sockets.

Trailblazer

oraimo was the first brand to introduce True Wireless Stereo technology into the market. The TWS innovatively allows you to connect your audio devices without the use of cables.

Last year, the company partnered with Nigerian music icon, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2baba, to launch the most popular wireless earphones called the 2baba FreePods 2 Pro which is specifically tuned for the best Afrobeat sound by the legendary 2Baba himself. A trailblazing feat for the leading smart accessory maker.

oraimo’s disposition to trendy lifestyles has made the brand the number one preferred mobile accessory on online marketplace platforms like the popular Jumia.

oraimo remains a trailblazer with its game-changing earbud revolutionizing how individuals listen to music, play games, or watch movies. The company is the first to introduce in-ear and half-in-ear 2 different fits in 1 earbud, a unique FreePods 3 feature that allows you to either use the personalized tips to enjoy deep bass and immersive experience at home or coffee shop. Or take off the tips to be aware of the environment and enjoy lasting comfort during commuting or work.

It is also the first to introduce environment noise cancellation, another FreePods 3 feature, which can effectively suppress 90% of the negative environmental noise in a zoom meeting with your boss.

For Sound, the oraimo has introduced an all-new exclusive sound technology called HeavyBass, the oraimo exclusive bass boost system, which will be applied in oraimo audio products.

You can purchase the oraimo FreePods 3 from the oraimo official website https://ng.oraimo.com/ and Jumia.They have cooperated with world class audio engineers who used to work in Harman Kardon, to deliver the best sound quality. Knowing that the Africans like bass, they have also made the 2baba tuned version great for afrobeat. It is no wonder the FreePods 3 sold out within a day after its launch this year.