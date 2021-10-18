.

Nigerian-born Wale Showemimo, who resides in the United States of America has shed more light on his journey in becoming an astute entrepreneur after leaving the shores of Nigeria over five years ago.

In a recent chat with TNG, the 22-year-old Lagosian who hails from Ikorodu says he has always dreamt of impacting the lives of one billion people in a positive way.

TheNewsGuru reports that the Quest and Balance originator who holds an associate degree in Computer Sciences says, ‘I left my degree behind for entrepreneurship’.

“I’ve always been into fashion since I was a teenager and growing up, I got exposed to personal development. So it made sense to start a clothing brand to inspire and empower people to do more and be more”.

“I had a part-time job at a clothing store, so I took my first pay-check which was also my last to buy 10 t-shirts to start up my own brand”.

Wale also opened up on how he created the brand name.

“The name originated from my ex-girlfriend and me, as we both were on a path to finding our purpose and balance in life. So we came up with the name QUEST x BALANCE.

“My goal is to impact the lives of 1 billion people in a positive way”

He also noted that his family have been supporting his business venture.

“For the most part of it, my family has been very supportive, but my dad doesn’t see the vision just yet so I have to bring it into reality”.

In Nigeria, where there are thousands of young entrepreneurs, Wale sees himself establishing a household name for his brand despite the stiff competition.

“Not much has changed since I left Nigeria, there are more people out in the streets with less jobs. I see more people are just looking for different ways to make money and put food on the table”.

“Yes I know the Nigerian market will be favourable for the brand because we will deliver modern, great quality clothing while giving back to the community”

“I have experienced racial discrimination being black living in the US, but I try not to let that get to me because I understand that all I can do is speak up about it in the hopes of trying to help them see things differently”.

Wale who is a patriotic Nigerian also expressed his desire to return to the country, before the age of 30.