•I sneak out of bed to participate in robbery —Suspect

By Shina Abubakar

Residents of Oke-Baale and Olugun areas of Osogbo in Osun State were recently bewildered with the arrest of teenagers, (names withheld) by local hunters for robbing an elderly woman of party proceeds.

The three girls, whose ages range from 14-16, had before the incident robbed, a man of his Infinix Note 10 cellphone, were said to be involved in various robbery incidents around the state capital.



Monitoring their victim

According to the coordinator, Osun Hunters Guild of Nigeria, Nurein Hammed, one of the girls had earlier joined the party organised by the victim.



She was with the woman throughout the event.

Hammed said: “The girl, who is about 14 years old, confessed that she monitored their victim throughout the day. She later went to her gang members and gave them clues of the proceeds and where it was kept. The three of them invaded the house around Isale Osun early morning of Monday, October 11, 2021. One of them was keeping guard outside while the other two went in to take the loot.



“While they were leaving, one of them tripped and hit the sleeping victim, forcing her to raise alarm as the girls took to their heels.”



How they were arrested

Following the alarm raised by the woman, her neighbours called some hunters within the community who quickly began to trail the robbers.



“A lady was accosted around 4 am after she tried to dodge behind an abandoned building upon threat of arrest, she confessed to being one of the gang members and was taken before the woman, who confirmed her involvement.



“Upon investigation, she described where to meet the other two girls and also revealed their identity. One of them was traced to Olugun area of the state capital, where she was caught amidst some Indian hemp smokers. The boys, one of whom is on the police wanted list, escaped but two stolen motorcycle was recovered from the building.



“At this point, some commercial motorcyclists had gathered around demanding that the girls must be lynched, hence, we reported the matter to the police, requesting their assistance in apprehending the third suspect.



“In the company of plain-cloths policemen, the third girl was picked up at her mother’s shop at Sasa market, Oke-Baale.



Third suspect’s confession

The third girl, Abike, (not real name) while her mother was fighting for her that she slept at home all night, surprised the people at the scene, confessing, “I left the home in the middle of the night while my mother was fast asleep.



“I joined the two others to rob the woman of her money. We shared the money and I returned home to pretend everything was normal.”



Police confirm arrest

While confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola said the three girls have been handed over to the police anti-cult unit for further investigation.