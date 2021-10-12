By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

The Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan has explained how Christ the King Major Seminary was attacked by bandits in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Fr. Emmanuel Okolo, who is the Chancellor of the diocese, in a formal report to the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria on Tuesday, said that the Rector and a female non-academic staff of the seminary escaped death by whiskers when the suspected bandits attacked the Chapel of the Catholic Institute.

In the report titled, ‘Three Seminarians of Christ the King Major Seminary Kidnapped’ a copy of which was obtained by Vanguard through the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, the Chancellor also revealed that six other seminarians sustained various degrees of injuries during the attack.

He said, “We announce with unease the kidnap of three Major Seminarians of the Christ the King Major Seminary domiciled within the Saint Albert Institute. It houses, mostly, the formators (lecturers) and seminarians preparing for priesthood.

“The event took place on Monday, October 11, at about 7:26 pm in the Chapel of the seminary in Fayit, Fadan Kagoma in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

“As of the time of the attack, 10 formators including the Rectors of the Seminary and the Institute, 132 seminarians, six non-seminarians, one female non-academic staff and one stewardship were on the ground.

“Six seminarians sustained various degrees of injuries. A dispatch of soldiers of the Operation Safe Haven was on ground to accompany some formators and the injured seminarians to Salem Hospital in Kafanchan. There, they were treated and discharged after being confirmed to be stable.

“From the narrative of the Seminary security agents, the law enforcement personnel and the headcount conducted after mass on the 12th October 2021, it was confirmed that three Theology IV seminarians were abducted.”

While calling for prayers for the quick release of the abducted seminarians, Okolo urged well-wishers of Christ the King Major Seminary not to take the laws in their hands, saying “We would use legitimate means to ensure their prompt and secure release.”

