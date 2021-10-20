By Fortune Eromosele

A farmer-centered driven institution, Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa, AGRA, Nigeria, has resorted to proffer lasting systems that will prove effective in transforming the agricultural sector of the country and provide sustainable farming techniques as well as food security.

The reputable Institution assists the federal government in placing agricultural priorities on building an agribusiness economy for sustainable prosperity through domestic food security, export generation, import substitution and job creation.

AGRA is a farmer-centered, African-led, partnerships-driven institution that is working to transforming smallholder farming from a solitary struggle to survive to a business that thrives.

In this interview, the Country Director AGRA, Dr. Kehinde Makinde, explained how the Institution is transforming the agricultural sector and providing modern farming techniques.

Excerpts:

What are the challenges of cultivating local food in Nigeria?

In terms of getting access to mechanized farming, AGRA is trying to educate Farmers about modern farming practices as most farmers in the rural area are less educated when it comes to modern farming. They believe in the old farming practices they inherited from their parents and ancestors.

Organizing both rural and Urban farmers is key in cultivating local food. Most farmers cannot handle large farms due to the fact that they are used to cultivating small pieces of land for substantial and commercial use. Except the farmers are organized and trained, cultivating local food remains a huge challenge.

In most farming communities in Nigeria, farming is mostly done in the raining season. Just five percent of farmers in Nigeria are involved in irrigation farming and that remains a local threat to cultivation of local food in the country. Production seasons are mostly done during the raining season. Most farmers are less educated and have less equipment in other to get involve in irrigation farming.

Lack of good seeds have remained a challenging factor in the promotion and cultivation of local food in Nigeria. Farmers in rural areas need good seeds for different crops that are being planted in various regions in the country.

Access to adequate credit facilities have remained a threat to the cultivation of local food in the country. Access to grants, and loans to farmers have remained one of the stumbling blocks of adequate food production in the country. Most farmers are willing to double their yearly productions, but they lack the adequate finance to do that. Proper funding and access to credit facilities will help in bridging the gap between food shortage and improve food security in the country.

What are the supports being rendered by Agra towards assisting local Farmers in the country?

As an agricultural company, AGRA is partnering with the Federal Government in more ways than one to alleviate the hardship farmers face in both rural and urban areas of the country respectively.

As part of the Federal Government drive towards making food available to its citizens and also exporting some crops in order to boost the economy, Government in Partnership with AGRA have put down adequate modalities in order to make sure both rural and urban Farmers have access to advance technology to boost food security in the country.

AGRA on its part has provided various supports in terms of providing improved seeds to farmers in rural areas where they find it hard to access such technologically advanced seeds that will boost the farm yield of farmers.

In terms of adhering to Modern Agricultural best Practices, AGRA has trained farmers mostly in rural areas by setting up demo Farms for farmers to learn from their extension workers to know when to plant a particular seed, when to apply Fertilizer and other chemicals that will help in nurturing the Plant, when to harvest and what to use in harvesting those products.

AGRA has also helped in Distribution Mechanism. It involves helping agro dealers in rural areas to get and sell the right volume of seeds to farmers in rural areas. AGRA is building the pipeline between government, seed companies and Farmers. Distribution of input to small holders will go a long way in having a robust harvest.

AGRA is also helping the Government in terms of outputs. AGRA supports Farmers with the right market information to build trust among farmers and the agro company. They also set up warehouses for farmers both in rural and urban areas. By setting up warehouses, farmers are able to store their various farm output, free of rodents or pest infestations and it will help farmers in making a large profit from their produces. Farmers can sell the goods when the prices of goods are high. By so doing, they make a lot of money from their farm produce. AGRA tends to partner with various farmer organizations like the Maize Association of Nigeria, Rice Association of Nigeria etc.

AGRA also work with these companies in making sure the right quantity and quality of seeds are sent across to various farmers in the country.

As part of its private partnership, AGRA has designed an output market level and the input market levels.

At the input market level, AGRA provides support to seed companies in order to surpass the challenges they face in producing improved seeds to famers. Under this partnership, AGRA has been working with both local and international seed companies so that the farmers can have a variety of improved seeds to choose from.

AGRA links the seed companies to agro-distributors so that the farmers can choose from an array of seeds in accordance with the seed law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. AGRA also educates farmers and agro-dealers on the disadvantages of selling poor quality seeds to farmers.

What are the future goals of AGRA?

As part of its plans towards ensuring agricultural transformation, AGRA hopes to support Government in distribution of high quality of input that will help in producing high quality output crops, providing a leveled playing ground for farmers and investors in the agricultural sector.

AGRA also aims to make agriculture a giant stride in the economic transformation of Nigeria so that Nigerians and the world can appreciate the contribution of agriculture to the growth of the country.