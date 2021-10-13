The newly commissioned Ikate Housing Estate in Lekki area of Lagos State on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, officially commissioned a100 units, Bayview Housing Estate, Ikate-Elegushi, Lekki area, as part of measures aimed at bridging housing deficit in the state.

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu, named a block of the project after a Grade Level, GL-15 staff of the Lagos State Development Property Corporation, LSDPC, late Egnr Wakilu Hamzat, who died in the early hours of Wednesday, October 13, 2021, few hours before the commissioning.

The late Hamzat had put in not less than 25 years service in the corporation.

According to Sanwo-Olu: “In honour of Engr Wakilu Hamzat, we name block C after him. I enjoin our engineers to specially paint the block and we will be able to acknowledge his great work.

“Wakilu was somebody I personally know. He will be greatly missed but we thank God for his life. He has put in not less than 25 years in the service.”

He promised that the State Goverment would sponsor his children education through schorlarship.

The commissioned project consists of a 100-unit estate of 68 terraces of 4 bedrooms with a maid’s room each and 32 flats of 3 bedrooms with a maid’s room.

The project was initiated during the tenure of Mr. Governor as the then Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of LSDPC.

Sanwo-Olu, reiterated his administration commitment in building affordable houses across the state for residents.

The governor, assured that before the ending of the year and first quarter of next year, another set of housing estate would be commissioned in Ibeshe, Ikorodu, Agbowa, Anthony, Sangotedo, and Epe areas of the state.

He said beside commissioning of the projects, its phase two would also be initiated at the same time, with the assurance that his administration would continue to work with private sector in addressing the issue of housing deficit in the state.

Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, in his remarks, said, “In completing more homes, we are reechoing and underscoring a resolve not only to bring solutions to the issue of housing deficit in the State but also to revitalize the economy, improve our total environment and increase the sense of wellbeing of the people. In line with the transformational agenda of this administration tagged THEMES, the State under the able leadership of Mr. Governor has continued to charge forward in addressing the issues that are germane to the wellbeing of the citizenry.

“Through various interventions in the Housing sector, more homes have been provided and many liveable and model communities have been created all over the State. Construction works at the various sites of housing schemes have also resulted in economic vibrancy for both skilled workers and artisans through creation of direct and indirect employment. The local economies of the project areas have also been greatly revitalized with increased commercial activities from both the supply and demand angle of housing development.”

While appreciating Sanwo-Olu for the support, the commissioner assured, “We will spare no efforts in ensuring that no housing scheme is left uncompleted. With the support and cooperation of everyone, the dream of a Greater Lagos will emerge fully even in our time.”

The Managing Director, LSDPC, Arch. Dhikrullah Har-Yusuph, said, “Before Bayview Estate became what you are seeing today, I can boldly say that its former state was a far cry from what we can see here today.

“This land was a marshy, swampy lowland that is typical of the terrain in this vicinity. To this end, I would like to acknowledge the massive investment committed by our partner, Messrs. Misa Ltd into the sub-structural element of the estate.

“Today, we have an estate ready for habitation without any fear of flooding despite the terrain,” Har-Yusuph stated.