By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan has urged political, business and other leaders of thought to mentor young Nigerians as a means of developing the country’s political and economic landscape.

Yemi-Esan spoke at the weekend in Abuja at the launch of a book titled: “Mentoring in Academia & the Civil Service for Fraud Prevention in Nigeria”, coordinated by former Governor of Gombe State, Dr. Ibrahim Dakwanbo.

“Mentoring if properly implemented would help us reduce fraud and also promote knowledge, transfer teamwork.

“Various institutions in both private and public sectors, various Civil Service reforms have been made from 1946 to date to reposition the service and make it more efficient and effective in service delivery. While significant achievement has been made in this regard, the government is always looking for ways to sustain and improve achievement recorded.

“In 2017, the Federal Civil Service plan from 2017-2021 was approved by FEC. Mentoring was one of the options in the approved plan which ended in July 2021. A successor plan has been formulated and awaiting approval because mentoring is a priority”, she said.

Also speaking, a team lead at PWC and Founder, Impact Africa Foundation, Dr. Taiwo Oyedele said the book was a unique effort aimed at ensuring that mentoring is one value the country does not lack.

He said: “This actually for me is quite unique. Unique because we have people thinking about mentoring, it’s one area where we are lacking as a country and as a people. People don’t take it as an important duty to mentor other leaders.

“I think having a book on it and bringing people together to think about it is a very good first step. And this mentoring has to cut across the academic institutions, the private sector, public sector.

“People need to be mindful that, the fact that you are a leader and you are being celebrated does not mean you’ve got everything right. Don’t bring up other leaders to be exactly like you, bring up leaders to be better than you, even if you were perfect someone can still be better than you.

“It’s your duty to make that happen. So that you can sit back and say that you contributed in developing people which is the biggest accomplishment any leader can boast of.”

On his part, former Accountant-General of the Federation, Dr James Naiyeju, advised those who want to be mentored to humble themselves to learn and grow.

“My advice to the mentees is that they must be ready to stoop down to learn. You don’t learn with arrogance. Mentoring is a form of apprenticeship. For the person, you are trying to mentor there should be some form of sacrifice.

“You must be disciplined, you must be submissive because if you are not submissive you cannot catch knowledge. That is how we learned. The mentee has a lot to do.

“To the mentor, my advice is that any mentor who makes his position indispensable is a bad mentor because you must be able to produce more than your own equivalence within a period of time.

“You know why a lot of people are committing fraud? It is because they are far away from what we call the ethics of society. Society expects you to be accountable at all times. The book is trying to bring back those values we have lost. In the private sector, public sector, we need to let them know is not all that glitters is gold, we need to teach them hard work, diligence”, he added.