The gold medalists

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

It was double victory for Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, yesterday, as staff of the agency emerged first position in the just concluded Lagos State Head of Service Games where participants from the agency emerged the Gold medalists in both the Male and Female categories.

The Games was organized by the Office of the Head of Service, Lagos State.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs Margaret Adeseye, congratulated the officers for their display of strength and fitness during the contest.

The male team in the finals, defeated the Lagos Bus Service, LAGBUS, in the quarter finals and the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, AOCOED, in the semi finals after an impressive competition during the preliminaries.

The female officials from the agency, according to the Director, defeated Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and Education District V in the quarter and semi finals respectively.

In the ensuing finals on Wednesday, the male team defeated Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, by 2:0 while the female team did same to their Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Agency opponent with same margins from the 3 rounds encounters.

According to her: “Physical fitness which is one of the major quality of a good Firefighter was on display at this year’s HOS Tug of War game as both male and female teams of my agency emerged winners”.

She further stated that this outcome of the Games gives credence to the fact that the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is ahead of her contemporary in the required quality in both human and material resources to win the gold medals.

She also disclosed that this will make it the second time both teams showed the stuff they were made of, as they both clinched gold medals in the Tug of War events of this year’s Head of Service Games, which involved all Ministry, Department and Agencies.

“This was just as they did in the Y2020 HOS Tug of War championship games,” Adeseye stated.

She saluted their doggedness in all they do from the humanitarian field of Fire and life safety to the extra morals activity while being proud of their exceptional skills.

Adeseye, was represented at the finals by her deputy, Olajide Ogabi, Chief Fire Officer who presented the trophy to the estatic Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Dr. Omobolaji Gaji, who poured encomiums on the victorious lads as well as the agency.

The finals, which was shifted to the prestigious Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan Waterfront, Lagos, was witnessed by the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, HRM Oba Saheed Elegushi (Kusenla lll), Oba of Ikate Kingdom among other top dignitaries of the Public Service. It