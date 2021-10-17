By Sylvester Kwentua

Skaters and lovers of skating may soon start earning good money from their passion and getting the required attention, as a collaboration of roller skating bodies, are set to organize a Fast and Famous championship, where skaters can compete amongst each other for a grand price.

In a Lagos pre-event ceremony held on Saturday, roller skaters from around Lagos were made to compete against one another, as a way of creating awareness and preparing their minds on what to expect when the real championship starts, towards the end of this year. This much was revealed by a spokesperson of the main organizers, Blugraviti.

‘’This Lagos pre-skating championship event, is just to create the awareness among lovers of skating, that they can actually earn a living or build a career in roller-skating. Today, we gathered as many skaters as we could, made them compete against each other, just to prepare their minds for what they will experience when the real championship takes place later this year. If you take a walk on the streets of Nigeria and even some African countries, you will notice that we have a lot of youths taking up skating as either a passion or a career. These ones need to be encouraged to make a living out of this passion of theirs. They stand the chances of getting mouth watery contracts by attending this skater’s championship, tagged ‘Fast and Famous’, as international scouts and managers, will be in full attendance, to seek out talents.“ Chris informed.

The Fast and Famous championship, which will be held in both Africa and Europe, is being packaged by Blugraviti, in conjunction with the World Skate Africa, Burning Wheels, Phaenon communications among others.