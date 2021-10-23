By Haroon I. Balogun

The Grand Mosque in Makkah is ready to receive pilgrims and worshippers at full capacity, just as the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has lifted the restrictions placed upon the performance of Umrah and Prayers in the Rawdah Al Shareefah.

The development indicates that performing one Umrah every 15 days has been removed while Praying in Rawdah Al Shareefah every 30 days has also been removed.

Lesser Hajj Pilgrims can now obtain permits immediately after the expiration of their previous permits without a waiting period.

The authorities as reported by the Haramain and Sharifain, as well as the Saudi Gazzette tabloid, work in already ongoing to return to the pre-covid numbers of worshippers at the Two Holy Mosques.

The restriction was formally removed last Sunday giving way for worshipers and pilgrims to access the two holy mosques and other holy sites during their pilgrimage.

This follows the appointment of Dr Tawfiq Al Rabiah by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman as new Minister of Hajj and Umrah.

According to several sources, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah is now working on plans to ensure a smooth transition to revive the Umrah and Hajj numbers to pre-Covid times keeping the health and safety of Pilgrims, and personnel involved the number one priority.

It was gathered that everything has been put in place for the mosque to operate at full capacity whilst ensuring the safety of all.

However, visitors to the holy mosque will still be required to wear face masks and make reservations to perform Umrah and prayers through the Tawakkalna and Eatmarna applications.

Since last Sunday, Muslims have been performing their daily prayers at the Grand Mosque amid unrestricted atmosphere.

The mosque received large numbers of worshipers and Umrah performers after easing COVID-19 precautionary measures, canceling social distancing between worshipers, and allowing the Grand Mosque to operate at full capacity.

Acting Assistant President of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Dr. Saad Bin Muhammad Al-Mheimeid affirmed the full readiness to receive all worshipers while operating at full capacity in light of implementing COVID-19 precautionary measures.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has harnessed all capabilities to operate at full capacity through an integrated system of services provided to visitors of the Grand Mosque.

He stressed the need to follow the instructions of the Ministry of Interior about COVID-19 precautionary measures which state that it is mandatory to wear masks at all time inside the Mosque.

Vanguard News Nigeria