By Gabriel Olawale

Society for Family Health, SFH has admonished Nigerian government and other relevant stakeholders to leverage first line healthcare providers in the community such as community pharmacies, patent and proprietary medicine vendors, private laboratories, and other platforms like faith-based organizations, and community-based organizations, community leaders and change influencers in promoting HIV self-testing in the country.

Making this appeal during the SHIPS (Strengthening HIV Self-Testing in the Private Sector) Project Market Research Dissemination Meeting in Abuja, Managing Director of SFH, Dr. Omokhudu Idogho said that it would be impossible to achieve the global UNAIDs target of 95.95.95 by 2030 without aggressive interventions and coordinated stakeholder efforts to drastically increase the HIV testing coverage, especially amongst key populations who are at high risk of HIV infection.

“Increasing private sector investment in HIV self-testing will contribute to Nigeria’s effort of achieving Sustainable Development Goal 3 of achieving good health and wellbeing. Findings from the market research will be used to develop programs and activities aimed at building both the demand side and supply side for HIV Self-Testing. In doing so, SHIPS Project is supporting the Federal Government of Nigeria in scaling up and promoting the sustainability of HIV Self-Testing.

“With this dissemination of the market research findings, we believe we would collectively move towards the empowerment of the private sector and change the narrative as it pertains to HIV response.”

The SHIPS project is a three-year CIFF (Children’s Investment Fund Foundation) funded project that is being implemented in Kenya, Nigeria, and Uganda. Society for Family health through its SHIPS (Strengthening HIV Self-Testing in the Private Sector) project in collaboration with Population Service International, and Busara Centre for Behavioural Economics carried out a market research dissemination on Addressing Barriers to HIV Self-Testing (HIVST) in the Private Sector Among Sexually Active Females and Males in Nigeria.

Speaking on some of the outcomes of market reseach, SHIPS Project Lead (Nigeria), Pharm Dennis Aizobu said that the Society for Family Health and partners jointly calls for sustained action by relevant government ministries, departments, and agencies in the implementation of a subsidy approach which would be removed gradually, support for demand creation, and harmonisation of policy on registration of test kits for HIVST.

“Findings from the market research revealed the influence of support in increasing assisted HIVST uptake, the need to streamline the regulatory process for new entrants as the multiple regulators possess a huge challenge to more players. The need for government regulators to continue to carry out her function aimed at sanitizing the chaotic drug distribution in Nigeria.

“Ensure affordable pricing via competition, demand side interventions that increase awareness and promote benefit of HIVST. There is also a need to increase access to prevention and treatment services as well as supply-side interventions that decrease price and improve distribution.

“We are very optimistic that the project will contribute to Nigeria’s HIV response in meeting the UNAIDS 95-95-95 goal of eradicating AIDS by 2030, grow the overall market for HIV Self Testing in Nigeria by generating increased demand and private sector investment in HIV Self Testing. “