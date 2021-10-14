By Gabriel Olawale

Health Writers Association of Nigeria, HEWAN has congratulated Dr Osahon Enabulele on his emergence as the President of the World Medical Association, WMA.“Enbulele, a former President of the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, is to steer the ship of the global body from 2022 to 2023.“

In a press statement jointly signed by the President, Chioma Obinna and the Secretary, Lucy Okechukwu, HEWAN said the post was part of rewards for his commitment to promoting excellence and professionalism in the medical profession and Nigeria health system over the years.

The statement reads: “On behalf of the members of the Health Writers Association of Nigeria, HEWAN, we are writing to congratulate you on your recent election to the post of President of the World Medical Association, WMA.

“Your election has shown that you are a capable, hardworking and most deserving person for this post. We are, indeed, proud of your achievements, especially as you continue to serve as a role model for upcoming Nigerians in your profession. We must admit that the hard work and dedication of all these years finally paid off in the form of this post.We look forward to continuing to work together as partners in progress as you steer the ship of the World Medical Association, WMA during the 2022 – 2023 Executive year.

“We are using this opportunity to let you know that we will stand by you to inform, enlighten and regain the trust and interest of Nigerians in making the health system better across the world. Once again, HEWAN heartily congratulates you and members of the NMA on this feat. We wish you success during this period.”

Vanguard News Nigeria