“I write to rejoice with you, my Boss and Benefactor, on this auspicious day of your birthday.

Your exemplary life and accomplishments are beyond societal expectations.

It is with joy that we celebrate you, while acknowledging your humane contributions and love to the less privilege.

As you mark another year in glory, we are confident that God who began a good work in your life, will take you beyond the Zenith of your expectations.

Happy birthday my Boss, RT HON FRIDAY OSSAI OSANEBI A.K.A OTUNBA 1”

Ambassador Prayer Pemu, Special Assistant, Information, Culture and Tourism.