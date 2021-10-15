



Governor David Umahi

The National Economic Council (NEC) says the Ministry of Health is establishing oxygen plants across the 36 states of the federation.

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi made this known to State House correspondents after a virtual NEC meeting on Friday.

The virtual meeting anchored from the Presidential Villa, was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Umahi said that Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, who chaired the NEC Adhoc committee interfacing with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 to ease the lockdown of the economy, presented a report to the council.

“The Federal Ministry of Health is establishing oxygen plants across the 36 states in the country, but currently six states have been provided with oxygen cylinders so far.

“The federal government has paid for 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines coming in batches and therefore a considerable amount of the vaccines will come into the country between now and January 2022

“Nigeria is now classified among the 50 countries in the green zones.”

Umahi said that NEC also received states’ performance report on COVID-19 from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He said that the council was also updated on the global situation of COVID-19.

“Over 237 million confirmed cases and over 4.8 million deaths due to COVID-19.

“There are now over 6.3 billion vaccine doses administered.

“Nigeria is still in the first wave of vaccination and vaccination tools will improve as the country receives additional vaccines.

“COVID-19 cases have declined by 7.5 per cent over the last week,” he said.

Umahi said that states were urged to continue to push testing activities in order to detect new cases before the situation worsened.

According to him, an update on travel restrictions on certain countries expected to be announced soon by the federal government.

The governor said that the council also received an update on the situation regarding Cholera outbreak.

“Current Cholera situation in the country; suspected number of cases is 88,704.

“Number of states is 31 and the FCT. Number of deaths is 3,208.

“Multi-sectoral emergency operation centres activated at level 2 continues to coordinate the national response,” he said.

He listed the challenges to include difficulty in accessing some communities due to insecurity, open defecation and lack of potable drinking water.

Umahi said other challenges were lack of basic health primary healthcare infrastructure, inadequate health facility and cholera commodities for case management.

Umahi said that NEC commended the insightful presentations and congratulated the outgoing Director-General of NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, on his new appointment at the WHO and also welcomed the incoming Director-General, Dr Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa.