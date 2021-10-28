With the onset of covid-19, vulnerable members of the world population were forced to put their health first, shuttering themselves off from others on a scale heightened beyond standardly implemented social distancing restrictions.

For the elders of the world, however, this sequestering was only added to years of woeful neglect, as 35 percent of seniors in nursing homes — known as elder orphans — have never received a visitor throughout the entirety of their stay.

With the mortality rate for covid spiking to above 15 percent for those over the age of the 80, quarantine turned from an unfortunate trend to an unavoidable fact, even removing seniors’ ability to fraternize amongst one another in some nursing. Inspired by his own bout of loneliness amid covid, 21-year-old Baruj Avram decided to open Calls4Care, a non-profit organization looking to connect volunteers with senior citizens over the phone and give a much needed dose of human connection to this overlooked segment of the population.

In less than a year available to the public, Calls4Care has already touched the lives and fostered more than 2,000 consistent relationships between elders and the platform’s volunteers. To make sure each pair is a bonafide match, Calls4Care gives a brief survey upon application to the platform, taking note of hobbies, interests and a variety of topics to make sure each twosome have plenty to talk about. Likewise, as many senior citizens are not technologically adept, Calls4Care offers simple walk-throughs for sign up via the phone, ensuring anyone looking to take part in the platform has the means to do so.

Through the most isolating part of pandemic is coming to an end and lockdown restrictions have begun to ease, the plights of elder orphans will still carry on — and Avram’s heart-felt venture, Calls4Care, remains intent on fixing these issues far beyond the scope of covid-19, one well-intentioned phone call at a time.