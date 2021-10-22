…As Covenant University graduates 1,400

By Adesina Wahab

The Chancellor/ Chairman, Board of Regents of Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, Dr David Oyedepo, has charged youths to have the mentality of contributing positively to the society and thereby solving societal problems and they would be heading for greatness.

This, he said, is necessary in today’s world where many people only have the mindset of consuming and are not bothered about how things can become better in the society.

He stated this on Friday during the 16th convocation ceremony of the university.

Oyedepo who admonished the graduating students to also be purpose driven in life, noted that purposelessness has become the bane of today’s youths.

“You have to live a life of purpose. Without a well-defined purpose, life is meaningless. You must also have a vision of where you are going, vision adds colour to life. To have a meaningful life, you need to be purpose driven. If you don’t have anything to offer, life will be meaningless.

“We live in a consumer’s world, but only contributors make great marks. Have a contributor’s mentality. Stop thinking self, think solution, think eternity,” he charged them.

Oyedepo said the disciplinary approach of the university was to guarantee an intended end, that would eventually produce solution generating leaders for the African continent.

In his speech, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abiodun Adebayo, said the university recorded great achievements in the last one year.

He added that apart from improving on its global ranking, it also won numerous recognitions and awards in different fields.

A total of 1,400 students graduated from various colleges in the university, with 216 bagging first class degrees.

Miss Asaka Ewerechukwu Favour of the Department of Computer and Information Technology emerged the best graduating students with the CGPA of 5.00.