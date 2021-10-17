THE newly elected Abia State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mazi Enyinnaya Habor, has extended a hand of fellowship to all aggrieved members of the party to reposition the APC for the 2023 polls.

Habor was elected at the state congress held in Umuahia, the state capital, on Saturday. The congress was conducted by the Seven-man committee from the national headquarters led by Hon. Babatunde Kolawole and Hon. Muktar Bajeh, chief whip of the Kogi State House of Assembly.

Harbor, Chidi Avaja, Obinna Atuonwu were elected chairman, secretary, and organizing secretary respectively. Other officers were elected by consensus.

He belongs to the Ikechi Emenike group, whose congress was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was attended by eminent members of the party from the 17 council areas in the state including the Member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal constituency, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; former Governorship aspirant, Sir Friday Nwosu; ex organizing secretary of the Nwankpa faction, Chief Obi Aham; and the Member representing Isuikwuato constituency in the state House of Assembly, and Emeka Okoroafor among others.

Thanking party members for his election, Harbor said his victory has put the party on the path of going to the Government House, adding with him on the seat the party was sure of capturing the state in 2023.

Pledging to rebuild the APC in the state, he appealed to aggrieved members, adding that the doors of the party are open for genuine members.

Loyalists of the Hon. Donatus Nwankpa gathered at the indoor Sports Hall of the Umuahia township stadium, for a parallel congress.