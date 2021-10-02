By Gabriel Olawale

Vinci Hair Clinic, a leading specialist hair restoration company, has admonished Nigerians expressing one form of hair loss or the others not to lose hope as the situation can be addressed through early treatment.

Speaking during a press conference to commemorate World Alopecia Awareness Month, the Chief Executive Officer and Senior Consultant for Vinci Hair Africa, Mr. Ayo Otubanjo, said that Alopecia is a generic condition of hair loss. “There are seven types of Alopecia and are caused by different factors. Totalis, areata, and universalis are some of the types.”

“Among the types of alopecia, Androgenetic Alopecia is the most common form, which occurs in 50 to 55 per cent of men and probably about 40 per cent of women all through the age of menopause. Some of the symptoms in men and women include thin hair in the front part causing baldness, softness of hair fibre, and thinness from its usual texture. He added that although alopecia could be very distressing, it doesn’t mean the end of the world.

He pointed out that early consultation is key in the treatment of alopecia. “Once you notice those signs I’ve mentioned, go and see a specialist immediately. You need to know the type of alopecia, the cause, and you’ll be shown the treatment options.”

Otubanjo frowned against some salon practices promoting the condition and urged Nigerians not to allow any stylist at the salon to apply anything on their scalp without knowing the product.”

To further support sufferers of alopecia, Vinci Hair Clinic is offering free consultation across its state-of-the-art facilities in Nigeria and Ghana. This is to provide Africans with easy local access to professional and international standard treatments for hair loss.

Meanwhile, one of the women living with alopecia in Nigeria is Moshoodat Badmus. She is a professional makeup artiste and aesthetician. She graduated from Lagos State University (LASU) and has a BSc in Biochemistry.

Badmus’ hair loss started in 2015 and progressed to Alopecia Universalis in 2016.

She reminisced about the mixed feelings she experienced. “There was this sense of loss, depression, loneliness, withdrawal, sadness, isolation, anger, self-blame, embarrassment, and confusion.”

On how to curb stigma, she called for more awareness and support, emphasising that only two per cent of Africa’s population is aware of Alopecia.

Representing Jasmine Oguns, founder and President of Heroic Alopecian Foundation, Badmus said the foundation is spreading its tentacles across Nigeria and Africa to lend succour to persons living with the condition. “We provide mental health support and connect alopecians to specialists.”

Another victim of alopecia is Ogochukwu Adesina, an alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and Human Resource Professional. Since losing her hair to alopecia in 2005, she became a devoted advocate for others, navigating different stages in their journey through alopecia.

Just like Badmus, Adesina is also a member of the Heroic Alopecian Foundation. Together, they continue to lend support to other alopecians in partnership with Vinci Hair Clinic.

Vinci Hair Clinic retains its place as a global hair restoration facility, comprising 40 clinics in 14 countries across six continents. Three of its clinics are located in Accra, Lagos and Abuja.