By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The families of the first of emir of Gwandu shiek Abdullahi Fodio under late emir of Gwandu Haliru foundation has hinted a lunch for a grand union of all the royal princesses of Gwandu emirate in Kebbi.

Interim chairman of the foundation Alhaji Sayyadi Abdullahi Sarkin Kudu gave the hint in his residence in Birnin Kebbi during the high profile stakeholders meeting that was held on Sunday.

According to him the intent of the meeting is chart ways on how to bring together the entire Gwandu royal families who are great descendents of the great scholar Abdullahi fodio, he added that, the foundation seeks to unite the royal families with a view to bringing them under one umbrella of late emir of Gwandu Abdullahi Fodio.

He explained that, the unity of the royal families will enhance social interactions, brotherhood and will keep imposters at bay “we conceived the lofty idea of bringing the royal houses together which basically means as one solidly united royal family we can protect the Abdullahi fodio Gwandu dynasty whose scholarly works transcends Nigeria but sub-saharan Africa and whose books are still being used in the world of science particularly in the medical world, so we feel the urge to come together to know ourselves to help and develop the princesses through our non political foundation with the primary aim of engaging in philantropic works he said.

He noted that already the royal houses have been identified and the foundation is working assiduously to cement the existing cordial relationship in all royal houses, flag bearers will as well be contacted to give the grand union a wider coverage, with the blessings of our royal farther the sitting emir of Gwandu his royal highness Muhammadu Illiyasu Bashar the sky is our limit.

Sayyadi stated that, the grand union will continue gradually and it will take years to attain the set goals but the foundation will persevere to sustain the tempo hence the need for patience and understanding.