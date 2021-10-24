By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Gunmen have abducted two nursery school pupils in Akure, Ondo State capital.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the abduction of the victims whose identities remained unknown took place at Leo area, in Akure metropolis at about 8pm on Friday.

The mother of the victims was reportedly trailed to her residence by the kidnappers.

They abducted the children when their mother alighted from the vehicle to open the gate to her house.

The gunmen fled with the children in their mother’s ash Toyota Camry car.

It was learnt that by the time the mother of the victims came back after opening the gate she couldn’t find her vehicle and the children.

She raised the alarm, but the gunmen had driven off with the children as only the back light of the vehicle was seen few metres away from where it was parked.

The abductors were yet to open a line of communication with the families of the victims.

Sources said that the unfortunate incident had caused anxiety across the state capital while the parents victims have reported the incident at the police station. Police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the abduction of the pupils and the stealing of their mother’s car.

