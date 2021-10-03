File photo

Dayo Johnson Akure

A lecturer at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, Akoko, AAUA, Ondo state, Mayowa David Adinlewa has been reportedly abducted by gunmen.

Meanwhile, the victim’s brother, Toyin confirmed last night that the kidnappers have open line of communication with the family and demanded for N10 million ransom.

Adinlewa was said to have been abducted weekend along bad Akure-Ikere Ekiti road.

Vanguard was informed that the victim was in transit to visit his family at Ikere in Ekiti state when he was abducted by the gunmen.

The abductors have also spoken with the wife of the victim warning her not involved security personnel in the release of her husband.

Reports had it that during the kidnappers conversation with the wife, the victim narrated his ordeal to her and pleaded that the wife should ensure he is freed.

The victim reportedly also informed the wife how he had trekked for hours in the thick forest with food and water.

He equally told his wife that his legs were aching him due to the heat from the long walk in the forest.

Family source who spoke with newsmen said that the telephone was forcefully retrieved from the victims wife and switched off when she asked for their location.

The head of information and protocol unit of Adinlewa’s University – AAUA, Mr Victor Akinpelumi could not be reached for comment.

But a lecturer who spoke with Vanguard confirmed the abduction of the lecturer and the demand for ransom by the bandits.

He promised that the kidnapped lecturer would soon be released unhurt.

When asked if other lecturers were planning to raise the ransom, he said that ” all I can tell you is that he would soon be released. We are on top of the situation. “

Contacted, the state police command spokesperson Funmi Odunlami said that

” initially, we thought it was a case of abadoned vehicle. It was later that the family contacted the police that their son had been kidnapped.

” The incident happened between the boundary of Ondo and Ekiti States.

“Our anti-kidnapping unit has swung into action towards rescuing the victim. They are already combing the bush and the axis where it happened.

Odunlami said that ” l’m not aware if contact has been made with the family. I don’t know anything about the demand for ransom. End