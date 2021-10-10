James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Coordinator of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), in Odogbolu local government area of Ogun State, Olamilekan Okunuga, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Vanguard reliably gathered that Okunuga was kidnapped on Thursday his way from Ibadan, around Ogere in Ikenne local government area of the state.

The youth leader’s car was abandoned by the roadside as the kidnappers dragged him away into the forest.

Confirming the incident on Sunday, the State Chairman of the NYCN, Abduljabar Ayelaagbe, said the kidnappers were demanding for N30 million ransom before Okunuga could be released.

Ayelaagbe said, the victim’s car was later recovered from an unknown person, who was said to be driving it along Ogijo.

“Our coordinator at Odogbolu Local Government was kidnapped about three days ago around Ogere in Ogun State. He went to Ibadan, but on his return, he was abducted by the kidnappers”.

“That night when he was abducted, we learnt that his car was abandoned by the roadside. On Friday evening, we got information from the police that the car was intercepted while being driven by a man at Ogijo. The man driving the car said he saw the kidnappers when they were taking away Okunuga”.

“He said decided to take the car away after the kidnapping operation. That one has been arrested, according to the police”.

“We were told that the kidnappers have contacted his family and they are demanding a ransom of N30million to secure Okunuga’s release,” Ayelaagbe said.

The NYCN Chairman appealed to the police and other security agencies in the state to rescue the abductee unhurt.

Confirming the incident to Vanguard, the spokesman of the state command on Nigeria Police, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said somebody was kidnapped, but he doesn’t know the position he holds

He said, one person has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping, while efforts is in top gear to arrest other members of the gang.

Vanguard News Nigeria