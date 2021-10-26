Clan Iroko set the pace for team winnings as they were declared victors of the slippery slope task.

The challenging course was in a muddy field that saw the clans crawl through a muddy barrel tunnel, climb over a steep A-board, climb across a monkey bar to a box containing puzzle pieces. They had to use their ropes to drag the box back to the starting point and assemble the puzzle pieces correctly.

Clan Iroko set a quick pace throughout the task as they were the first to crawl through the barrel tunnel with their rope. They quickly scaled the steep A-board using their rope to pull each other across to the other side. They made climbing across the monkey bars look easy with how fast they did it.

Using the rope, they tied the box and pulled it back to the start together. Once back at the beginning, Kunle Remi, the taskmaster, gave everyone a clue about the puzzle, “only one colour should face a side.” This clue didn’t take them too long to figure out, and they put the wooden puzzle pieces together to reveal the Gulder brand logo.

Clan Amo came in second as they were able to finish their puzzle, while Clan Irin came in third, and their puzzle was not looking too good. The taskmaster declared Clan Iroko the winner and told Clan Irin to prepare to be at the place of the talking drum as one of them would be going home. Our warriors made their way back to the camp.

Vanguard News Nigeria