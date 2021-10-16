Gulder Ultimate Search, the biggest survival reality TV show in Africa, is back and will premiere on Saturday, October 16.

Ahead of the premiere, the 18 contestants who made it through the regional screening process were revealed. Ranging from music producers to fitness instructors, cinematographers and students, the contestants come from all walks of life as they battle in nature for the ₦50 million worth of prizes.

For The Age of Craftsmanship, the Gulder Ultimate Search council of elders chose actor and Gulder Season 7 winner Kunle Remi as the taskmaster. Media personality, Toke Makinwa was announced as the anchor.

As Nigerians look forward to the show, here are important details they need to note to enjoy this season to the fullest.

Where can I watch it?

Gulder Ultimate Search Season 12 will air on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153) and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2).

What time will it air?

The show airs every Saturday and Sunday from 8 pm to 9 pm.

What if I miss it during the weekend?

Not to worry, there will be a recap during the week. If you miss Saturday’s episode, you can watch it again on all the designated channels on Monday at 2 pm.

If you miss Sunday’s episode, you can watch it again on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151) on Tuesday at 12 pm, Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153) on Wednesday at 12 pm and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2) on Thursday at 12 pm.

Now that you have all the watch information you need, you can enjoy it with family and friends as the adventure begins. May the best man/woman win!