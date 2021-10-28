By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

Congress For Better Nigeria, has frowned at the approval to fix Federal Roads in some parts of the country without recourse to badly dilapidated roads in Kogi State.

Recall that the sum of N621.2bn has been approved by the Federal Executive Council which the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation will use for the reconstruction of 21 federal roads in the country.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who briefed State House correspondents after Wednesday’s federal executive council meeting in Abuja.

Speaking with Newsmen in Lokoja, the convener of the group, Barr. Zaccheaus Dare said for a State that boarders ten States, with heavy flow of daily traffic from North and South, lamented that Politics was brought to play to deny the State.

The Convener threatened that the Youths of the state will have no choice but to barricade Federal Roads in the State if the Minister for Works and Housing fails to represent badly affected roads in the State to President Mohammadu Buhari for urgent approval.

Dare called on the Federal Government to compliment the efforts of the State governor, Yahaya Bello who has done well in state road construction, by quickly intervening to fix the Federal roads.

Barr. Dare listed Kabba — Isanlu – Ilorin road, Kabba-Iyara-Omuo; Okene-Auchi roads as badly damaged roads in the State occasion by the daily passage of heavy duty vehicles from ten States across the country as reason why the Federal Government needs to fix the roads, lamented that exclusion of Kogi State from the list with roads to be repaired by the FEC Meeting yesterday (Wednesday) ,was Politics taken too far.

“It was wrong for the State to be excluded from list of State to be fixed by the Federal Government all because Governor Bello may be running for the Presidency against a candidate from Lagos State where the Vice President and the Minister for Works and Housing comes from.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Fashola was quoted to have said the fund which will cover the 21 roads spread across the six geopolitical zones in the country approved by FEC was a strategic intervention under the Federal Government Road Infrastructure and Refreshment Tax Credit Scheme.

Nine of the selected projects were in North-Central, three in North-East, two in North-West, two in South-East, three in South-South, and two in South-West.

