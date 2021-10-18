By Ikechukwu Odu

A professional group under the umbrella of Middle-belt Academics and Professionals, MAP, has endorsed Senator Iyorchia Ayu’s nomination for the national chairmanship position of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, ahead of the party’s October 30th and 31st national elective convention.

The group said that the former Senate President demonstrated high level of integrity by ensuring that the rightful winner of the 1993 June 12 presidential election was declared despite the pressure from Social Democratic Party, SDP, faithful who wanted him to become an interim president of Nigeria at that time.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Monday by the Convener, Dr. David Donald Wayas, and the Head, Advocacy for Good Governance, Dr. Peter Lar, the group commended the PDP Northern leaders for adopting Ayu as their consensus candidate, describing him as the right man to reposition the party for greatness.

The statement reads “The Middlebelt Academics and Professionals is a group of intellectuals who are interested in supporting and recognizing those who have demonstrated capacity in academics, professional fields, politics and governance. We celebrate a unionist, congenial academic, politician, Sen. Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, former Senate President, Minister of Education, and Minister of Industry, Federal Republic of Nigeria on his endorsement for the chairmanship position of People’s Democratic Party in the forthcoming PDP National Convention.

“Like Porter Gale once said, one’s network is his net worth; A renowned democratic icon with thorough-bred skills in sociological management and dialogue is a member of this noble intellectual forum. We are proud to identify with his fervent belief in sound partisan politics as profoundly demonstrated during the aborted June 12 presidential election. As the member of Social Democratic Party and Senate President at that time (number 3 in command), Sen. Dr.Ayu exhibited high level of integrity by insisting that the acclaimed winner of the election be declared winner accordingly. Despite the purported promised made to him to become the interim President of Nigeria.

“The Middlebelt Academics and Professionals appreciates the Northern leaders of the PDP for consensually adopting an academic cum politician, one time ASUU Chairperson, University of Jos, former Senate President, former Minister of Education, Minister of Interior Affairs, Minister of Industry, etc to take over the chairmanship of the People’s Democratic Party.

“No wonder, his ingenuity attracted these leaders of conscience to seek his willingness to avail his democratic know how to drive the wheels of their party at this very crucial time in the history of Nigeria.

“Nigerians are not in any doubt that a square peg will certainly be effortlessly fixed in its fitting hole.

Ayu’s social-political engagements in the past will surely manifest in the quality of leadership he will offer to the party.

“As an intellectual, we expect him to advance positive party politics in Nigeria. As a country, we cannot achieve any meaningful democratic dividends in governance without ensuring sound and transparent internal party administration. We are assured of robust engagements because of his track records in Unionism, politics and governance.

“As a body of like minds, we will continue to stand with Nigerians of sound values, peace, fairness, integrity and patriotic antecedents,” the group said.