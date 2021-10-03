From right; Chief Austin Izagbo, celebrant; Air Commodore Ibrahim Kefas (rtd), former governor of Delta State and Elder Godsday Orubebe, Minister of Niger Delta at the event.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has condoled with the Kefas family and Taraba Government over passing away of former Military Administrator of Delta, Air Commodore Ibrahim Kefas (retd).

Kefas, who hails from Wukari in Taraba, reportedly died on Friday in an Abuja hospital after a brief illness. He was 73.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Saturday in Asaba, Okowa also commiserated with Wukari community over the sad incident.

He said that late Kefas was a renowned soldier, administrator and politician, who was Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba after retirement from the military.

He noted that the deceased distinguished himself as Military Administrator of Cross River and Delta States between 1993 and 1996.

According to the governor, as military administrator, the departed Kefas contributed immensely to the development of the states he served.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I mourn with the Kefas family, the people of Wukari and the Taraba State Government on the passing away of Air Commodore Ibrahim Kefas (retd).

“The late Kefas was an accomplished soldier, administrator and statesman, who will be remembered for epitomising service and patriotism in Nigeria’s development while in service.

“He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, particularly those whose lives he affected,” Okowa said.

He prayed God to accept the deceased’s soul and grant fortitude to the family and associates to bear the loss.