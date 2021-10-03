Greensprings

For scoring 720/800 in the English language papers and emerging in the 90th percentile of this year’s SAT exam, Toluwalope Semowo of Greensprings School has been declared a winner in the National African American Recognition Program.

This declaration was made by the College Board, the organization that administers standardized entrance exams into colleges and universities in the United State of America.

Answering questions on the secrets to scoring the high mark and emerging as one of the top scorers in all the SAT papers, Toluwalope ascribed it to the system by which his boarding school is run. He said, “I graduated with class-of-2021, and there is no secret to this academic feat other than my learning experience at Greensprings School.

The school’s hostel environment taught me time management and how to structure my studies. All the series of learning techniques helped me while preparing for the SAT and the AP exam for English.”

“Special thanks to my teacher, Mrs Abiodun Badmus, for making my colleagues and I realize the importance of constant revision to gain understanding, as opposed to cramming a week before the start of our exams,” he added.

In a congratulatory message to Toluwalope, David Coleman, the CEO of the College Board, said the organization is proud of his achievement. He said, “We are extremely proud of all you’ve accomplished and to honour you as part of the National African American Recognition Program.

We are hopeful this program helps you on your path to college. On behalf of the College Board, I celebrate your success and the brightness of all that’s ahead.”

The College Board functions as the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) for colleges and universities in the United State of America. The National African American Recognition Program was designed to honour talented African Americans who perform exceptionally in SAT or AP Exams. Recipients of this award are eligible for admission on scholarships from top American colleges and universities.