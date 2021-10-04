Greenland Classics honours Olopade with charity concert

Greenland Classics, on Friday October 1, honoured the late Chief Jonathan Olopade with a charity music concert.

The concert, which held at The Church of Nativity, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos State was attended by children, families, relatives, and members of the Metropolitan Club, Lagos State.

The concert began with an opening prayer that was followed by Bible readings, and about fifteen songs, including Papa’s favourite song “Ore ofe sa (Saved by Grace Alone),” were rendered in honour of the late music lover.

The concert was put together by the Director and Founder of Greenland Classics: Mr. Lemuel Iyalla.

Speaking shortly after the concert, Mr. Iyalla said that Chief Olopade was indeed a music lover.

“When I came in contact with him, I saw the goodness of God in his life, and how greatly he appreciated the classical music, especially hymn singing.

“What prompted this concert to be in honour of Chief Olopade was because he was one of the organizers and he passionately looked forward to it before the cold hands of death snatched him on the 10th of September, 2021 at the age of 95” the founder said.

Iyalla added that the Charity Concert was put together in order to assist the poor in the society, vulnerable, widows, and orphans, and to pay hospital bills of those who could not be able to afford paying their bills.

Describing the late Olopade, the Mr. Iyalla said that the few times they met, his life greatly impacted him, adding that Chief Olopade was a man that kept encouraging him, recalling that one key thing he told him was to be honest at every point of his life, and that people should see life the way it is.

“He did tell me that whatever belongs to me shall be definitely be for me, that cutting corners amounts to nothing.

The clergy, who gave the sermon during the concert, said that God has commanded us to do good, and he used the opportunity to encourage everyone to do good.

Businessman and socialite, Obafemi Olopade passed on after he celebrated his 95th birthday on 31st July, 2021. He was a man of style till the very end.

He danced so much when he celebrated his last birthday at The Metropolitan Club on Kofo Abayomi, Victoria Island.

Chief Olopade, a structural engineer by training, ran a chain of business ventures.

He was known for his energy despite his advancement in age.

The father of 16 launched a book; “Yoruba for Every Season and Citizen” when he turned 90.

The late Chief Obafemi Olopade was born in Lagos State, however, grew up in Port Harcourt, River State.

Tributes were paid during the concert to the late Chief Olopade, who was described as a man of many parts and positive values.

