The CEO of Great Jonliz Investment Services Limited, Prince Olaniyi Karonwi, a veteran in the business world and an IT guru has taken his business operation to another level.

Speaking with journalists on 11th October 2021, Prince Olaniyi officially announced the birth of a well planned and structured Real Estate platform which he established with a massive profit on investments.

Jonliz Investment Services is a property investment platform that streamlines the commercial real estate investing process and provides investors with a wide range of opportunities and products to grow their portfolios. The innovative platform is the first of its kind to make commercial real estate investing more accessible to regular investors.

The Investment plan varies from Diamond Plan, Gold Plan, and Platinum Plan with 32%, 39%, and 47% profit respectively.

Jonliz Investment Services limited is definitely the best real estate investing platform for most people giving subscribers the opportunity to invest in real estate with as low as #500.000.00 and earn 32% profit in 12 months.

Jonliz Investment Services offers the opportunity to invest in real estate without physically having anything to do with the property. It equips investors to hold a stake in real estate without worrying about any issues by taking the administrative issues off your shoulders and set investors up to make passive income without worrying about the finer details of property management.

JONLIZ Investment Services Limited offers a unique online platform that enables investors to handle the entire commercial real estate investing process right from their Jonlizvest dashboard. With rigorously vetted property listings, expertly managed Return On Investments, and a commitment to providing top-notch service and support to its members, it is accessible to everyday investors also located in Nigeria, with a buoyant Asset for Capital Investment

This company is having in its management a team of Business investment experts, legal practitioners, accountants, real estate agents, Surveyors, Architects, and Estate valuers. With over 9 years of active involvement in real estate business in both Nigeria and the United States, the management of Great Jonliz Investment Services Limited thought of birthing a company specifically for the purpose of handling Crowd Investment in the field of Real Estate ONLY.

According to Prince Olaniyi, the company does not engage in Ponzi/Pyramid businesses and as such, do not entertain discussions on short term investments of 2-3 months as every investors’ funds will be invested in Real Estates Businesses in the high rising areas of Nigeria.

“It costs time and energy to Secure lands, Prepare for constructions, build and sell before profit is made so our shortest term package is a 12 months Investment”, he said.

“Great Jonliz Investments Services Limited has 3 categories of investments and everyone is free to choose any package best suitable for his/her investment purposes.

“Simply visit www.jonlizvest.com, Select your investment package, and proceed to pay for it. Our system will auto-generate random ID for your transactions. Include this ID in your Transfer/Deposit (Narration or Remark) when paying into our bank account. Once your Payment is verified, we will set your profile up on our platform and e-mail your login details to you to finish setting up your profile.

Submit your “Know Your Customer” (KYC), submit a Selfie of yourself, your government Issued Identification and your Next of KIN details.

“After submitting these required details, you are on your journey to an endless financial investment growth scheme”, he said.

Here are the Investment Packages:

A) Jonliz diamond real estate investment plan (32% profit in 12 months) minimum N500,000.00 – N10.999.999.99

B) Jonliz gold real estate investment plan (39% profit in 18 months) minimum N11,000,000.00 – N100,000,000.00

C) Jonliz platinum real estate investment plan (47% profit in 24 months). Minimum N101,000,000.00 – N500,000,000.00.

From your investment wallet, you can then choose any of our investment packages and invest in it. What stands Great Jonliz Investment Services Limited out from other investment companies is the fact that every investor will be able to monitor his daily earnings right from the comfort of his internet-enabled devices.

Great Jonliz Investment Services Limited is a company duly registered with the Nigeria Corporate Affairs Commission RC – 1791599 to carry out the businesses of Real Estate Investments.