By Ephraim Oseji

Chief Executive Officer, Damilare Baker Projects, a property firm, Mr Laolu Alabi, has urged the government to make opportunities available for middle income earners to own their own homes.

Speaking on the Real Estate Industry in Nigeria in relation to the huge housing deficit Mr Alabi, who is a trained architect, with a Masters in Environmental Design (M.E.D) in Architecture from the University of Lagos stated that, “I personally believe the real estate sector presents massive opportunities with the huge housing deficit.

I believe the government has a major role to play especially in making available opportunities for middle income earners to own their own homes. We need a lot more entry into the affordable housing space through adequate incentives if we are going to have a chance at solving the huge deficit. The government needs to shake hands a lot more with the private sector to help achieve this.”

He said his firm attest to the fact that they don’t just build long lasting property but build long lasting relationships. According to him, “the will to deliver projects with high level standards employing innovative means and cutting edge technology in the delivery of same whilst at the same time ensuring timely delivery of all projects and satisfying optimally their clients and subscribers at all times is one of the most applauding qualities of the firm.

Mr Alabi said that, “as an organization, every member of our team knows we do not compromise integrity. We prioritize people before profit. I was brought up by a dad (a structural engineer), who was never going to cut any corners on any project he supervised, regardless of any overriding influence. He valued his name, profit was only secondary. These are the sort of values that have been passed down to our firm. We pride ourselves in saying we don’t build what we can’t live in especially in an industry where you have all sorts of insane practices going on in the name of profit making.”