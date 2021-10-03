Dr Samuel Adekola, immediate past National Chairman of the Association of the Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), is a workaholic and a go-getter who moved the association from grass to grace.

He spoke with Vanguard at the 40th anniversary of the association held in Abeokuta, Ogun State on his scorecard, community pharmacists’ role in the healthcare system in Nigeria and other issues. Excerpts:

By Udo Ibuot

There was a change of baton at the 40th anniversary of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN). What would you describe as your score-card in the last three years?

What I considered as the most notable achievement was the formation and registration of Trans-Generational Pharmacies Development Foundation (TGPDF) which is the development arm of the ACPN. This foundation has been officially recognized by the ACPN Constitution and was approved by the National Executive Council (NEC) at the AGM of “Unity 2020-Abuja.

Objectives of the Foundation include promoting operational excellence and pursuing cost effective advantages for our member pharmacists by building digital capabilities needed to attract, serve and retain clients; as well as improving service quality that boosts satisfaction through patient-centric care.

A lot of landmark achievements were recorded during our tenure. Towards the end of our administration we acquired a property at Plot 507 Cadastral Zone B 11, Kaura District, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

We also completed and built additional office rooms at ACPN National Secretariat at Allen, Ikeja and established insurance policies for all our financial members. Thus, the family of any of our financial member that died by accident receives two million naira.

What future do you anticipate for the ACPN?

In the next three years, I see ACPN making giant steps, if the in-coming executive follows the structure we have built over the years. With the 200 community pharmacists trained during the 40th anniversary celebration, the National Primary Health Care will be taken to a greater height.

They were trained and certified as immunisers of vaccines. Six instructors from the United States of America trained them in the art of vaccination.

What are the benefits of this training?

They were trained as immunisers. This is a way to invest and increase life expectancy of the nation. These trained and certified pharmacists would contribute immensely to the growth of our National Primary Health Care system.

I am appealing to the government to engage their services in our primary health care services. We hope the government will support and integrate them in the health delivery system because pharmacists contributed a lot when COVID-19 broke out. They made medicines available to Nigerians and educated the public on non-pharmaceutical protocols such as hygienic living and wearing of nose masks.

Resident doctors have been on strike for some time now. What is your advice on this issue?

I am appealing to doctors to reconsider their position and return to work.

They should consider their oath which is anchored on protecting human life. They should not take the life of average patients for granted, but should reason beyond financial gains.

You gave award to about 17 personalities during the anniversary. Who are these personalities and what informed the award?

We have so many distinguished Nigerians as ACPN awardees and they include, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the doyen of Pharmacy, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi; President of the Nigerian Academy of Pharmacy, Founder and GMD of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr Stella C. Okoli; the Odole of Ile-Ife, High Chief Adebutu Kessington; the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye; the Registrar, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, Dr. N.A.E Mohammed; Prof. Hope Eghagba of University of Lagos, SSA on Housing to the Governor of Lagos State, Hon. Ayo Amodu; SSA to Governor of Ondo State, Mr Dare Aragbaiye, the Olu of Kuta Kingdom, Oba Hammed Adekunle Makama, Tegbosun III; and the Olowu of Kuta Kingdom among others. Apart from honouring these rare gems for their respective individual milestones, our prime motive is to have our distinguished awardees as worthy ambassadors of community pharmacy and the pharmacy profession in Nigeria.

What motivated the launch of this vision?

We launched this strategic document to position Nigeria as a forward-looking country and keep Nigerian community pharmacists on their toes to the overall benefit of the patients we serve.

