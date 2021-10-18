Governor Sanwo-Olu’s invitation to caricature artist sparks reactions

@bodataiye_oniyakuya has a special calling— drawing caricatures of celebrities. His recent works feature Big Brother Naija Season 6 housemates. But the latest, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is burning up the media space.

Examples of his works are (below) Davido, White Money, Chacha Eke and Senior Man Kelechi:

However, the one that earned him the Alausa State House invite is that of the Governor himself.

Posting the caricature, Bodataiye wrote:

“I drew His Excellency, Governor of Lagos State @jidesanwoolu. I thank God for the successful work.

“I think his Excellency will love it. I still remain the best artist in UAR.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu replied: “Really? So, it’s me you drew like this?

“I’m guessing you’ll like to present it to me, abi? Ok, come and present it to me in my office. Hmmmm…”

And the reactions followed

@chudynick said: “Your Excellency, you can appreciate the artist from afar.”

@m.o_sneh: “99 years imprisonment loading….”

@vera_classic_hairs: “This one is 600 years (in prison) for him.”

@nwokoezekingsley: “If only they knew the governor @jidesanwoolu is also catching cruise with all of these.

“No hard feelings. @bodataiye_oniyakuya … go and present it alongside a better one. Him no go kill you… him no bad like that.”

@itz_bigjamo: “@bodataiye_oniyakuya werey, what are you thinking again? hahaha lol.

“Our governor na father. He can’t do you anything bad than to encourage you bro.

“Trust this it just normal internet freak, but sure our governor is a nice person. All the best to you bro.”

@rioenegy1: “Please, give us update, how the matter take go. We are waiting for results oo.”

At the last count, the governor’s reply/invitation has garnered about 657 likes and 141 replies.

