Senator Hope Uzodimma has commiserated with the people of Njaba Local Government over the ugly incident which took place at the council Headquarters, while the Traditional Rulers were having a meeting, earlier.

Speaking after a briefing, at the Government House, the Governor expressed sadness over the attack on the traditional institution in the State, describing it as an expression of wickedness and desecration of sacred stool; promising that his administration would ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

His Excellency called on the people of Njaba Local Government to cooperate with relevant authorities in unmasking those behind this ugly atrocity for the Government would not condone this new approach to criminality in Imo State.