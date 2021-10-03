Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says his administration will continue to identify, encourage and support talented and creative-minded youths to grow businesses in the state.

Makinde, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, on Saturday, in Ibadan gave the assurance after unveiling a homegrown digital television outfit – SATVIEW Network.

The governor said that he would continue to tap into the potentials of the talented ones and give them necessary support to thrive in their chosen fields.

“I saw a replica of myself coming up in SATVIEW Network. I started my private business at the age 29 and it is still in existence today.

“So, I want to encourage the management and other members of staff of SATVIEW that this may be a small beginning but you can change the world with it.

“I came here to, first of all, validate my position that there are several young talents within us that we need to encourage.

“They may be doing their things in the smallest of our villages, I will go there, seek them out and support them,” he stated.

Also, Chief Executive Officer of Dexterity Group, owners of SATVIEW, Mr Femi Akin-Alamu, said that the television network was dedicated to shaping the mind and thoughts of the people.

Akin-Alamu added that the network would bring quality contents to the people of the state and nation in general.

“We are ready to effectively use the media to shape the minds and thoughts of the people of our nation.

“America is where it is today because of the types of messages that the media spread to the people of the nation. And we believe that a new Nigeria will be born,” he said.

