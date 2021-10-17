Oyo State Governor, His Excellency, Governor Oluseyi Makinde, has signed the instrument of office appointing Prince Oyewole Sakiru Oyelere as Onifiditi of Fiditi.

The Instrument of office signed by the Executive Governor and appointment letter would be presented to Prince Oyewole Sakiru Oyelere at the AFIJIO LGA Secretariat, Jobele, Monday, October 18th effectively making him the OniFiditi of Fiditi.

Oba Oyewole Oyelere, according to media reports, is an accountant who retired as a civil servant from IBEDC ( Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company ). Oba Oyelere from the Asu Ruling House succeeded Oba Amos Ogunkunle of Modeni Ruling House, who joined his ancestors in 2008 after 17 years on the throne.