By Esther Onyegbula

A Nigerian gospel singer based in United Kingdom, Belisa John, is set to take gospel music to a new height with her newly released single, which according to her, promises to refresh souls and add value to gospel music in the country, as it is uniquely inspired in the worship of God.

The Delta –State-born singer, a graduate of Delta State University, began her singing journey from a very tender age in the Children choir of the Church of God Mission International, Sapele in Delta State.

Belisa John has served in the music ministry of very great ministries as a chorister and music director with vast musical experience as a result of diverse and rich culture exposure from ministering to people of different tribes and tongues and has been groomed by seasoned musicians. She also ministered alongside Sinach and a host of other great music ministers.

According to Belisa John who officially started her career in 2018, “I have five singles. My debut hit single is AGIDIGBA followed by ‘Oghene doh’, ‘Something good’, ‘Grateful’ featuring Naomi Classik and ‘worthy to be praised’ featuring Evan Ogboi which is my latest single. I am working on the video.

“The message of the new single, ‘Worthy to be praised’ is about the awesomeness and the greatness of the almighty God who has helped me throughout my life. As a praise and worship leader, I perfectly understand the important role inspirational music plays during worship, bringing the souls of men to worship and praise God in truth and in spirit.

“I think the gospel industry in Nigeria has grown over the years and it’s definitely still growing despite the inherent challenges mainly caused by the level of our society’s development, interdenominational factors and acceptability among Christians. Take the case of Chidinma’s transitioning from secular to gospel music.”

Speaking on the challenges in the industry, Belisa noted that “the challenges are so overwhelming, I can’t begin to quantify. But I have kept my eyes on the goal, staying focused, avoiding distractions. Understanding the fact that men will always be men and God be God.”