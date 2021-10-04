Harmonee

Nigerian US-based singer, Emike Ekwe better known as Harmonee is making waves across the globe with her new single titled “Girl Like Me”. In a WhatsApp chat with Potpourri the beautiful Diva from Estako local government area of Edo State reveals what makes her tick and what constitutes good music.

Speaking about her musical journey which has been fraught with ups and downs, she said she must have done more than a hundred songs, some she has and some she has lost but has decided to remain resolute in her pursuit of glory.

“It has been a roller-coaster of ups and downs but the truth is, you really can’t give up. You might just give up at the time your breakthrough is just at the door, waiting to happen. If you love your craft and you are talented you know you can’t just give up. Some people are meant to break early and some late. There are different plans for everyone in the universe. You have just got to remain believing in your inner beauty, feeling great about yourself and knowing fully well you are one of a kind. It doesn’t matter how many beautiful people there are in the world, you are one of a kind and nobody can be you,” she stated.

Harmonee said she does dancehall, Afrobeats, hiphop and trap music and she nurses a burning desire to work with Nikki Minaj, Tems, Cardi B, Meghan, Wizkid, Davido and Drake

“To me, good music is the one that comes from your soul. I have been able to do multiple genres of music. As a young lady from Africa, living in the USA I still got an accent that makes me different. That separates me from every other music artist and you know Afrobeats is a hot cake these days.

Harmonee was previously signed to HF Music.