Keshab Vaswani, the Chairman, Indian Golf Federation (IGF), said in Lagos, on Thursday, that the qualifiers for the India Cup Championship billed to hold at the Ikoyi Club will tee-off on Saturday.

Vaswani, alongside Sunil Thadani and another member of the organising committee, jointly said that the 2021 edition seeks to deepen and strengthen the relationship between the Indian community and their hosts, through the game of golf.

The Indian Championship was one of the most coveted events at the Ikoyi Club’s golf section calendar, which is ready to make a return with a qualifier on Saturday.

According to the organisers, the proceeds from the tournament would be donated to the society.

“A number of Indian and Nigerian corporates see this event as a tool to strengthen their ties with the country and give back to the society.

“The richness of both cultures is celebrated through the game of golf; the platinum sponsors this year are African Industries, Zenith Bank, Qatar Airways and Pepsi’’, Vaswani said.

He added that the weekend’s qualifier was organised to prune down the field of players teeing off at the finals of the event on October 30, as the initial response of the participants was overwhelming.

Successful players from this weekend’s event would compete for the India Cup trophy on October 30, while invited guests, sponsors guests and veterans would play on Friday, October 29.

The hard-working pros and caddies at the Ikoyi Club would have their tournament on October 25.

The event is an 18-hole stroke play championship, with gross and net prizes at stake in both men and women’s categories.

There are a variety of prizes to be won, including return Business Class tickets on Qatar Airways to a destination of the winner’s choice. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria