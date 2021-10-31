**As Troops of Hadin Kai are to get more equipment

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Nigerian Army said on Saturday that its troops of 82 Division conducting Exercise Golden Dawn have neutralised four gunmen of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) in a fierce encounter at Nnobi Junction, Idemili South Local Government Area on Friday 29 October 2021.

A statement by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director, Army Public Relations said, “This followed the assailants’ armed attack on personnel of security agencies deployed at Ekwulobia Round About in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, during which troops swiftly mobilised to the scene and subsequently embarked on the pursuit of the criminals along Nnewi – Nnobi road.

“Troops made contact with the fleeing gunmen and engaged them in a firefight, neutralizing four of the criminals.

“The gallant troops also recovered two AK-47 Rifles, one GALIL Ace 5.56 x 45 Iwi Gun, one Avofeng Handheld radio and one Black Highlander jeep. Sadly, the personnel of one of the security agencies paid the supreme price.

“In a separate operation, troops have foiled another attack by IPOB/ESN gunmen at Umunze Checkpoint, in Orumba South Local Government Area.

“The vigilant troops overwhelmed the attackers in the shootout that ensued, forcing them to take to their heels, abandoning, one Pump Action gun with nine cartridges, one dark blue Ford and four motorcycles, which the troops have recovered.

“The Nigerian Army notes that the recent attacks are part of proscribed IPOB/ESN plan to instil fear into the public and sabotage forthcoming Anambra State Governorship Election.

“Members of the public are reassured that the Nigerian Army, sister services and other security agencies will not relent in resolutely confronting all criminals intents against the citizenry and national interest.

“Law-abiding citizens are enjoined to continue to go about their daily activities without any fear. They are also encouraged to report any unusual activity observed across Anambra State to the nearest security post.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd) has assured troops of Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai has assured of supply of more equipment and logistics for operational enhancement, as they combat terrorism and insurgency in northeast Nigeria.

The Defence Minister made this known during his operational and assessment visit to the Headquarters Theater Command Operation Hadin Kai in Maiduguri on Friday 21 October 2021.

Speaking further, the minister, who was accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff ( CDS), Service Chiefs and the Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI) disclosed that they were in the theatre to jointly assess ongoing operations and facilitate the progress of other operations across the country for security, peace and development.

Appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari for providing requisite logistics support to prosecute the war against insurgency in the North East, General Magashı said, “we are fully committed to providing all the necessary resources to enable you to do your job professionally to the best of your ability.

“We have all seen your commitment and we are proud of you”.

He expressed optimism that success is near and that with sustained determination and commitment, the insurgency will be brought to an end.

He commended the overall performance of the Nigerian Military in the fight against insurgency in the North East.

Operational Briefs were presented by the Theatre Commander OPHK, Major General Christopher Musa and the Force Commander Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to the Defence Mini, who later had a chat with members of the press on issues relating to his visit.

The Honourable Minister also commissioned a set of twin buildings, newly constructed as transit accommodation for officers of Headquarters Joint Task Force North East OPHK.

Aside from the CDS and Service Chiefs, other senior officers who accompanied the minister during the visit, are Chiefs of Training and Operations from the Defence Headquarters and services, as well as the Commandant Nigerian Defence Academy.